Shaikan Payment Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Shaikan Payment Update

Gulf Keystone confirms that a gross payment of $49.5 million ($38.8 million net to GKP) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") for Shaikan crude oil sales during August 2022.

 

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Disclaimer

 

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business.  These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy.  This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed.  This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

 

 

 
