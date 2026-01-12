Shake Shack Announces Prelim. Q4 Revenue Below View, Shares Initial FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), Monday announced preliminary total revenue of $400.5 million for the fourth quarter, and $1.45 billion for the full year 2025.

The company noted that the sales went up 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively, compared to the previous year.

On average, analysts estimate revenue of $408.98 million and $1.45 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.

The restaurant chain attributed its sales growth to culinary invention, affordable in-app promotions, and growth in traffic and brand awareness generated through media investments.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Shake Shack expects net income in the range of around $50-$60 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of approximately $208-$212 million.

Additionally, the company shared its initial fiscal 2026 outlook, anticipating total revenue of $1.6-$1.7 billion, and net income of $50-$60 million for the period.

On average, analysts see revenue of $1.65 billion for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market hours, SHAK is trading at $90.29, down 3.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.