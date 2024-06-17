Shake Shack Appoints Stephanie Sentell As Chief Operations Officer

(RTTNews) - Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) announced Monday the appointment of Stephanie Sentell to the role of Chief Operations Officer, effective July 1, 2024. As COO, she will oversee all company-operated domestic Shacks, including over 12,000 team members. She will report to CEO Rob Lynch and work closely with the current senior executive leadership team.

Stephanie is a seasoned restaurant executive and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Company Operations at Inspire Brands, where she oversaw the operations of more than 1,100 company-owned Arby's restaurants and led 22,000 restaurant team members across the United States.

As a skilled executive with 23 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Stephanie has an impressive track record of driving profitability, managing high-performance teams, and spearheading operational innovations.

Stephanie has spent over 11 years at Inspire Brands and Arby's, most recently as SVP of Company Operations, managing a $1.5 billion business. Earlier in her career, Stephanie spent over 11 years at Dairy Queen as the Director of Marketing and a franchise owner.