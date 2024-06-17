17.06.2024 13:40:40

Shake Shack Appoints Stephanie Sentell As Chief Operations Officer

(RTTNews) - Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) announced Monday the appointment of Stephanie Sentell to the role of Chief Operations Officer, effective July 1, 2024. As COO, she will oversee all company-operated domestic Shacks, including over 12,000 team members. She will report to CEO Rob Lynch and work closely with the current senior executive leadership team.

Stephanie is a seasoned restaurant executive and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Company Operations at Inspire Brands, where she oversaw the operations of more than 1,100 company-owned Arby's restaurants and led 22,000 restaurant team members across the United States.

As a skilled executive with 23 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Stephanie has an impressive track record of driving profitability, managing high-performance teams, and spearheading operational innovations.

Stephanie has spent over 11 years at Inspire Brands and Arby's, most recently as SVP of Company Operations, managing a $1.5 billion business. Earlier in her career, Stephanie spent over 11 years at Dairy Queen as the Director of Marketing and a franchise owner.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shake Shackmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shake Shackmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shake Shack 82,80 -4,03% Shake Shack

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht deutlich höher aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Auch die Wall Street bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag hingegen in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen