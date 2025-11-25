Shake Shack Aktie
Shake Shack CFO Katherine Fogertey To Step Down; Backs Q4, Annual Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shake Shack Inc.(SHAK), a restaurant chain, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Katherine Fogertey, will step down with effect from March 4, 2026.
The company now plans to launch a search for a new CFO immediately.
In addition, the company has reaffirmed its fourth-quarter and annual revenue outlook.
For the final quarter, Shake Shack still expects revenue of $406 million to $412 million. On average, analysts polled forecast Shake Shack to register revenue of $410.5 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the 12-month period to December 31, Shake Shack continues to anticipate revenue of around $1.45 billion, up approximately 16% year-over-year. Analysts, on average, project the restaurant chain to record revenue of $1.45 billion for the full year.
For the full year, the company still expects adjusted EBITDA of $210 million to $215 million.
