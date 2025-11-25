Shake Shack Aktie

Shake Shack für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14MVX / ISIN: US8190471016

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 14:07:30

Shake Shack CFO Katherine Fogertey To Step Down; Backs Q4, Annual Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shake Shack Inc.(SHAK), a restaurant chain, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Katherine Fogertey, will step down with effect from March 4, 2026.

The company now plans to launch a search for a new CFO immediately.

In addition, the company has reaffirmed its fourth-quarter and annual revenue outlook.

For the final quarter, Shake Shack still expects revenue of $406 million to $412 million. On average, analysts polled forecast Shake Shack to register revenue of $410.5 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the 12-month period to December 31, Shake Shack continues to anticipate revenue of around $1.45 billion, up approximately 16% year-over-year. Analysts, on average, project the restaurant chain to record revenue of $1.45 billion for the full year.  

For the full year, the company still expects adjusted EBITDA of $210 million to $215 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shake Shackmehr Nachrichten