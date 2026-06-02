Shake Shack Aktie

Shake Shack für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14MVX / ISIN: US8190471016

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02.06.2026 19:00:51

Shake Shack Stock Falls 11% After Company Cuts 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) stock fell 10.88 percent to $55.45, losing $6.77 on Tuesday, following the release of a lowered business outlook for both its fiscal second quarter and the full fiscal year 2026.

The stock is currently trading at 55.45, compared to its previous close of $62.22 on the New York Stock Exchange. During the session, it reached a high of $58.00 and a low of $54.76, with trading volume surging to 3,759,908 shares, well over double its daily average volume of 1,832,657.

The downward trend comes after the burger chain adjusted its expectations downward due to macroeconomic headwinds and a highly competitive industry environment. For the second quarter ending July 1, 2026, Shake Shack cut its total revenue target to a range of $415 million to $420 million, down from $424-$428 million and lowered same-store sales expectations to 2.5% to 3.0. For the full year, the company dialled back its net income guidance to $45 million to $55 million from the previously projected $50-$60 million.

Shake Shack Inc.'s 52-week range is $54.76 to $144.65.

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