Shaker Financial Doubles Down on ETY With 209K Shares Purchase, According to Recent SEC Filing
Shaker Financial Services, LLC initiated a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY), buying 209,180 shares, an estimated $3.21 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a January 26, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated January 26, 2026, Shaker Financial Services, LLC reported acquiring 209,180 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The estimated transaction value is $3.21 million, calculated from the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end valuation of the new position also reached $3.21 million, reflecting the combined effects of share purchase and market price changes.This is a new position for the fund, representing 1.0172% of 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
