SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
27.01.2026 21:49:26
Shaker Financial Offloads $3.3 Million CSQ Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing
On January 26, 2026, Shaker Financial Services, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 171,140 shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ), an estimated $3.26 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.In a filing dated January 26, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC filing), Shaker Financial Services, LLC reported selling 171,140 shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $3.26 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The position's quarter-end value declined by $3.29 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes.After this sale, CSQ represents 2.0% of Shaker Financial Services, LLC's 13F reportable assets.
