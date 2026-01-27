SEC Aktie
Shaker Financial Sells $3.4 Million HYT Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing
On January 26, 2026, Shaker Financial Services, LLC, disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT), with an estimated transaction value of $3.44 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 26, 2026, Shaker Financial Services, LLC, sold its entire holding of 362,415 shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund. The estimated transaction value was $3.44 million, calculated using the quarter's average share price. The fund’s position value fell by $3.44 million for the quarter, a figure that includes both trading and stock price effects.Shaker Financial Services, LLC, fully exited HYT, which now represents none of 13F assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
