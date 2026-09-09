Shama Steps Into Style: ONYX Hospitality Group and Greyhound Original Unveil New Uniform Collection



EQS Newswire / 09/09/2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group has teamed up with one of Thailand's most influential fashion names, Greyhound Original, to create a new uniform collection for Shama, bringing together hospitality, fashion and contemporary urban living.



Thai hospitality meets contemporary fashion as Shama brings its 'Joy of Living' philosophy to one of the most visible elements of the guest experience

Designed to be far more than a wardrobe update, the collection transforms one of Shama's most visible guest touchpoints into an expression of the brand itself. Combining Greyhound Original's signature understated cool with Shama's warm, relaxed and approachable personality, the uniforms have been created around a shared belief that great design should look good, feel natural and work effortlessly in everyday life.



The collaboration reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's wider approach to creating distinctive experiences across its portfolio, where everything from design and service to the smallest visual details contributes to how guests experience and remember a brand.



For Shama, which is designed around the idea of a 'home in the city' for short- and long-term guests, that experience begins from the moment of arrival. Team members are often the first connection guests make with Shama, making their appearance an important expression of the warmth, ease and sense of belonging at the heart of the brand.



Thai Design Meets Shama's 'Joy of Living'



Greyhound Original has been a defining presence in Thailand's fashion and lifestyle landscape for more than 46 years. Known for its 'Basic with a Twist' philosophy, the brand has built a distinctive identity around contemporary design, understated confidence and practical versatility.



For the Shama collection, this philosophy has been combined with 'Joy of Living' – Shama's approach to comfortable, uncomplicated urban living where guests have the freedom to settle in, establish their own routines and feel at home.



The resulting collection uses a sophisticated earth-tone palette and clean, minimalist silhouettes, complemented by subtle Asian influences and thoughtful details. Versatile collars can be styled in different ways, while discreet Shama branding maintains a polished aesthetic. Comfort and freedom of movement have been considered throughout, ensuring the uniforms work as naturally for Shama's team as they look to guests.



Mr Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, said:



"For Shama, being more than a place to stay means becoming part of our guests' everyday lives. Every detail they encounter helps shape how they feel about the brand, and our team uniforms are among the most visible and personal of those touchpoints.



"Our collaboration with Greyhound Original brings a fashion and design perspective to Shama's personality, with Joy of Living at the heart of the creative concept. The new uniforms embody the warmth, modernity, versatility and approachability that define Shama, while remaining comfortable and practical for our team. From the first welcome and throughout the stay, they help create the familiar, reassuring and natural sense of ease that is distinctly Shama."



Mr Ekbutr Udomphol, Creative Director of Greyhound Original, said:



"The challenge was to bring togetherthe distinctive identities of two brands and have them speak with one voice: Greyhound Original's contemporary, understated cool, rooted in our Basic with a Twist philosophy, and Shama's Joy of Living, centred on comfort, freedom and a simple yet considered way of life."



"We wanted the uniforms to feel friendly, effortless and natural to wear. The earth-tone palette, minimalist lines and subtle Asian details create a contemporary look, while elements such as adaptable collars and discreet branding add personality. Every detail balances function and aesthetics, allowing team members to work comfortably while making Shama's identity immediately recognisable."



A Fashionable Expression of 'Home in the City'



Founded in Hong Kong, Shama has developed from a serviced apartment concept into an expanding urban living brand. Today, more than 20 Shama properties operate across Thailand, China, Hong Kong and Malaysia through three distinct propositions – Shama, Shama Hub and Shama Luxe.



Across the portfolio, the philosophy remains consistent: creating places where guests can settle naturally into city life rather than simply pass through it.



Residences are designed around the realities of everyday living, with space to work and relax, kitchens, storage and services tailored to individual needs. This makes Shama particularly suited to business travellers, international residents relocating for work, families seeking greater space and privacy, and travellers looking for a second home with the reassurance of hospitality services.



The experience also extends beyond the residence. Shama encourages guests to connect with their neighbourhood, discover local places independently and become part of the communities around them – creating a stronger sense of belonging to the city they temporarily call home.



The Greyhound Original collaboration brings that philosophy into another dimension of the Shama experience. Rather than treating uniforms simply as functional attire, ONYX Hospitality Group and Greyhound Original have turned them into a tangible expression of the brand's service culture and contemporary urban identity.



Warm, modern and distinctly Thai in its design perspective, the collection represents Shama's belief that feeling at home is often created through the smallest details – beginning with the people who welcome you through the door.



Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup #Shama #GreyhoundOriginal

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ONYX Hospitality Group: ONYX Hospitality Group is a leading hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific, with a complementary portfolio of brands comprising Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence. Together, these brands serve the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across the region, where ONYX has deep market expertise. Beyond accommodation, the Group also operates spa and food and beverage businesses. Drawing on six decades of management experience, ONYX delivers innovative hospitality solutions across the region while upholding internationally recognised standards and maintaining operational agility. By building enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers distinctive experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, responding to the evolving needs of today's travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



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News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

Designed to be far more than a wardrobe update, the collection transforms one of Shama's most visible guest touchpoints into an expression of the brand itself. Combining Greyhound Original's signature understated cool with Shama's warm, relaxed and approachable personality, the uniforms have been created around a shared belief that great design should look good, feel natural and work effortlessly in everyday life.The collaboration reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's wider approach to creating distinctive experiences across its portfolio, where everything from design and service to the smallest visual details contributes to how guests experience and remember a brand.For Shama, which is designed around the idea of a 'home in the city' for short- and long-term guests, that experience begins from the moment of arrival. Team members are often the first connection guests make with Shama, making their appearance an important expression of the warmth, ease and sense of belonging at the heart of the brand.Greyhound Original has been a defining presence in Thailand's fashion and lifestyle landscape for more than 46 years. Known for its 'Basic with a Twist' philosophy, the brand has built a distinctive identity around contemporary design, understated confidence and practical versatility.For the Shama collection, this philosophy has been combined with 'Joy of Living' – Shama's approach to comfortable, uncomplicated urban living where guests have the freedom to settle in, establish their own routines and feel at home.The resulting collection uses a sophisticated earth-tone palette and clean, minimalist silhouettes, complemented by subtle Asian influences and thoughtful details. Versatile collars can be styled in different ways, while discreet Shama branding maintains a polished aesthetic. Comfort and freedom of movement have been considered throughout, ensuring the uniforms work as naturally for Shama's team as they look to guests.Mr Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, said:Mr Ekbutr Udomphol, Creative Director of Greyhound Original, said:Founded in Hong Kong, Shama has developed from a serviced apartment concept into an expanding urban living brand. Today, more than 20 Shama properties operate across Thailand, China, Hong Kong and Malaysia through three distinct propositions – Shama, Shama Hub and Shama Luxe.Across the portfolio, the philosophy remains consistent: creating places where guests can settle naturally into city life rather than simply pass through it.Residences are designed around the realities of everyday living, with space to work and relax, kitchens, storage and services tailored to individual needs. This makes Shama particularly suited to business travellers, international residents relocating for work, families seeking greater space and privacy, and travellers looking for a second home with the reassurance of hospitality services.The experience also extends beyond the residence. Shama encourages guests to connect with their neighbourhood, discover local places independently and become part of the communities around them – creating a stronger sense of belonging to the city they temporarily call home.The Greyhound Original collaboration brings that philosophy into another dimension of the Shama experience. Rather than treating uniforms simply as functional attire, ONYX Hospitality Group and Greyhound Original have turned them into a tangible expression of the brand's service culture and contemporary urban identity.Warm, modern and distinctly Thai in its design perspective, the collection represents Shama's belief that feeling at home is often created through the smallest details – beginning with the people who welcome you through the door.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup #Shama #GreyhoundOriginalThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ONYX Hospitality Group is a leading hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific, with a complementary portfolio of brands comprising Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence. Together, these brands serve the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across the region, where ONYX has deep market expertise. Beyond accommodation, the Group also operates spa and food and beverage businesses. Drawing on six decades of management experience, ONYX delivers innovative hospitality solutions across the region while upholding internationally recognised standards and maintaining operational agility. By building enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers distinctive experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, responding to the evolving needs of today's travellers.Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onyxhospitalitygroup/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onyx-hospitality-group/ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ONYXHospitalityGroup News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 09/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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