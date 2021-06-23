|
23.06.2021 19:30:00
ShaMaran Announces Annual General Meeting Results
VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden): SNM) is pleased to report that at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, shareholders received the consolidated audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 and approved all of the resolutions put forward at the Meeting, namely: View PDF version
Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed the officers of the Company to be:
President & CEO
Adel Chaouch
Chief Commercial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Alex C. Lengyel
Assistant Corporate Secretary
Suzanne Ferguson
OTHER
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on June 23, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm), +46 8402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ABOUT SHAMARAN
ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.
ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".
Follow us on Social Media:
Instagram: @shamaranpetroleumcorp
Twitter: @shamaran_corp
Facebook: @shamaranpetroleumcorp
SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel schwächer, während es am deutschen Markt ebenfalls abwärts ging. Die US-Indizes verteidigen ihre Vortagsgewinne. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte überwiegend nach oben.