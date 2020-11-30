ShaMaran Atrush October Payment Received

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SNM) provides the following update to stakeholders. View PDF version.

The Company confirms that a payment of $16.1 million ($5.44 million net to the Company) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government for Atrush oil sales invoice entitlements for the month of October 2020.

OTHER

This information is information that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on November 30, 2020. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, +46 84 02 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest in the Atrush Block through its wholly-owned subsidiary, General Exploration Partners, Inc.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.