|
06.03.2023 04:41:00
Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Technology Association Held Commendation Conference, YouLianCloud achieved the "Outstanding Contribution of Year 2022" award
SHANGHAI, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Technology Association (SAITA) announced the list of advanced enterprises to be commended of 2022. The categories of enterprise awards in 2022 offered by SAITA include Science & Technology Innovation Awards, Emerging Innovation Awards as well as Outstanding Contribution Awards. Among them, YouLianCloud Information Service (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("YouLianCloud" ) is recognized as the winner of "Outstanding Contribution of Year 2022".
As the industry-leading intelligent financial information engine in China, YouLianCloud takes ecological connection as the core, deeply cultivates the financial industry and AIGC. By combining natural language processing, big data and knowledge graph technology, YouLianCloud provides its users with intelligent applications for multiple scenarios such as sales, marketing, investment research and risk control.
With decades of deep understanding of the financial field and rich insight of the demanding, the team furthers its research in the field of financial AIGC. Embedded with natural language processing, knowledge graph and generative AI technologies, the platform reaches the produciton of Intelligent Content such as intelligent financial information and intelligent financial videos. Meanwhile, it also solves the difficulties of data capture, materials searching and inefficient creation.
At present, YouLianCloud has provided a wide range of digital and intelligent services for hundreds of large financial institutions and listed companies. It has been honored as the "Most Commercial Cooperation Value Winner of 2022 " in the field of Knowledge Graph.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-artificial-intelligence-technology-association-held-commendation-conference-youliancloud-achieved-the-outstanding-contribution-of-year-2022-award-301762950.html
SOURCE YouLianCloud
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Wochenstart: Wall Street letztlich kaum bewegt -- ATX schließt etwas oberhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX markiert neues Jahreshoch -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Montag Aufschläge. Der DAX markierte dabei sogar ein neues Jahreshoch. Die Wall Street erlebte einen kaum bewegten Handelstag. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.