Shanghai Disney Locks Visitors Inside Park Amid COVID Outbreak

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.That's a lot of Disney World for even the most hardcore Mouseketeer.Shanghai Disney visitors expecting a treat had quite a Halloween trick on Monday when the park was shut down after a COVID outbreak, locking all guests inside until they received a negative test result. It's going to be a small world until then.Continue reading