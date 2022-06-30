Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 11:26:00

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens Today, Welcome Back to a World of Magic and Wonder

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Disneyland reopened its gate this morning, welcoming guests of all ages back to this place full of happiness, adventure and thrills.

The long-anticipated reopening of Shanghai Disneyland invites guests to once again immerse themselves in signature Disney storytelling and adventures. To give new and returning guests a warm Disney welcome, the resort's leadership and Cast Members lined up at the iconic Mickey Floral and along Mickey Avenue as the park's gates reopened.

From the moment they step into the theme park, guests are sure to encounter Disney magic at each turn and in every corner of the resort. From thrilling signature attractions and immersive live entertainment to beloved Disney characters and gourmet food and beverage offerings, guests can now create unforgettable memories with their loved ones once again.

To commemorate the special moment, many guests put their passion for Disney on full display by donning special, eye-catching outfits during their return.

 

 

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-disneyland-reopens-today-welcome-back-to-a-world-of-magic-and-wonder-301578658.html

SOURCE Shanghai Disney Resort

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: ATX im Plus -- DAX kann Verluste zum Teil aufholen -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer notiert am Mittag wieder auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag negative Vorzeichen aus, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen