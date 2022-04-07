Shanghai's "Grim" Covid Outlook Has Bankers Sleeping in Tents at the Office

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The past two years of the pandemic granted millions of financial professionals the opportunity to work from home. The latest outbreak in Shanghai has turned that idea on its head: Some bankers and hedge fund workers are living at work.China's most populous city, a major global financial center with a $660 billion economy, reported a record 17,000 Covid-19 cases Wednesday. The grim milestone is testing the country's commitment to ironclad public health restrictions and, with it, the global economic recovery. Some brave workers have set up camp to keep markets open.Continue reading