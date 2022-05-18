|
Shannon Anastasia Johnston new to the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG
At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Deutsche Börse AG elected Shannon Anastasia Johnston as a shareholder representative to the Supervisory Board. She succeeds Karl-Heinz Flöther, who has resigned from his mandate and left the board after ten years.Johnston has assumed the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board's Technology Committee. She has been working in the technology and financial technology industry for more than 18 years. In her current position as Chief Technology Officer of Global Payments Inc., she is responsible, among others, for the areas of data, analysis and corporate architecture worldwide.The entire voting results and further information on the virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 can be found at www.deutsche-boerse.com/agm.For download:- photo of Shannon Anastasia Johnston (source: private)- photos of the virtual AGM 2022 (source: Deutsche Börse AG)Media contact:Patrick Kalbhenn+49 (0) 69 211 1 47 30media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com
