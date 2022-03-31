ShapeShift DAO Announces NFT Auction to Support Its Mission and the Women of Crypto Art Fund

Highly prized " Crypto Kitties and the Great Hairball in the Tubes ," by LunaHawk and GrayMachine, to be auctioned April 4; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to support women in the space

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform, has announced it will auction " Block 495559—Crypto Kitties and the Great Hairball in the Tubes ," a one-of-a-kind NFT created in cooperation between LunaHawk , well-known female digital artist and photographer, and GrayMachine , director of creative services for the ShapeShift decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

The NFT, which was minted on ETH mainnet, will be auctioned on OpenSea beginning April 4 at 5:00 a.m. EDT and ending on April 11 at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

In October 2021, ShapeShift DAO members passed a proposal by artist LunaHawk to create 10 original, one-of-a-kind NFTs. " The Creatures of Cryptozoology " series, which includes custom, animal-themed digital art pieces that tell the history of cryptocurrency through animals (such as the unicorn, bear, whale, honey badger, bull and others) were designed for auction or resale to benefit the DAO's needs as it continues to grow at a rapid pace.

"The ShapeShift DAO is one of the top, if not the top, DAO in terms of active participants and other metrics, and I wanted the opportunity to contribute and help its success," said LunaHawk. "GrayMachine (my project co-leader), the ShapeShift DAO and I also wanted to give back to the community; as a woman in the space, it's clear crypto and blockchain can benefit from greater participation by women. We are pleased to be contributing 10 percent of the proceeds to the Women of Crypto Art Fund through Giveth ."

Crypto Kitties and the Great Hairball in the Tubes was displayed at ETHDenver 2022 and received broad acclaim. The top bidder will also receive a highly coveted Lago digital art frame to display their NFT proudly, generously donated by Lago.

"We are very pleased with our collection, and also the benefits we expect the buyer, our DAO and our benefactors will receive from the auction," said GrayMachine. "This NFT auction will be the first of a series; we intend to auction another in the coming weeks to months."

