Cryptology Asset Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A2JDEW / ISIN: MT0001770107

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17.08.2026 13:05:53

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014


EQS-Media / 17.08.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

Samara Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares – 47 Interim report

In the period from 10 August 2026 up to and including 14 August 2026 were 78 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 15 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 10 August 2026 up to and including 14 August 2026, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
10.08.26 -   - -  
11.08.26 -   - -  
12.08.26 -   -                       -
13.08.26 39   2.20                 85.90
14.08.26 39   2.20                 85.80
         
               

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 September 2025 up to and including 14 August 2026 amounts to 493,610 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.samara-ag.com 

Birkirkara/Malta, 17 August 2026

Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
 



End of Media Release

Issuer: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Key word(s): Finance

17.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Centris Business Gateway, Level, 0/C, Triq Is-Salib, Tal-Imriehel
CBD 3020 Birkirkara
Malta
E-mail: info@samara-ag.com
Internet: https://www.samara-ag.com/
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299009Q1YLGBNUECY13
EQS News ID: 2384084

 
End of News EQS Media

2384084  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

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