31.01.2024 19:00:00

Share Buyback concluded - transactions in connection with share Buyback programme

 

On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S ("Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 29 January 2024 to 31 January 2024:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
29 January 2024 100,000 147.14 14,714,000
30 January 2024 105,000 147.12 15,447,600
31 January 2024 101,300 147.74 14,966,062
Accumulated for the period306,300-45,127,662
Accumulated under the programme6,937,300-999,996,615

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 19,436,274 treasury shares corresponding to 3.177% of the total share capital.

The DKK 1.0 billion share buyback program has thereby been concluded as per 31 January 2024.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tryg A-Smehr Nachrichten