Share buyback programme update (update 2 September 2024)

In accordance with the regulations, DEME Group NV hereby discloses information regarding the acquisition of own shares.



Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 29 April 2024, DEME Group NV has bought back 38,528 shares for a total amount of 6,214,896.69 euro. This corresponds to 85.62% of the programme completed.



All details related to the acquisition of own shares by DEME Group NV can be found on www.deme-group.com/investors.

Attachment