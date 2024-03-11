SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 16 - 11 March 2024

On 9 February 2024, DFDS A/S ("DFDS”) announced the initiation of a share buyback programme to be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).



Under the programme, DFDS will repurchase own shares of up to DKK 431m during the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 December 2024. A maximum of 3,400,000 shares will be repurchased. These limits include shares purchased under the Safe Harbour rules as well as shares purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the programme under a separate agreement with DFDS outside the Safe Harbour Rules.

Transactions 4-8 March

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme from Monday 4 March 2024 to Friday 8 March 2024:





Number of shares Avg. purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 173,573 - 36,736,152 4 March 2024 6,400 206 1,316,808 5 March 2024 6,817 203 1,383,586 6 March 2024 6,326 203 1,282,677 7 March 2024 6,935 202 1,399,018 8 March 2024 8,900 202 1,794,525 Accumulated 04-08 March 2024* 35,378 203 7,176,614 Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 8 March 2024 25,148 203 5,101,405 Accumulated under programme 234,099 209 49,014,171 *Purchased under Safe Harbour rules





Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 2,626,970 treasury shares corresponding to 4.5% of DFDS’ total share capital.

Transaction details for the week are enclosed.





