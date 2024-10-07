12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
07.10.2024 16:40:26

SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS - CORRECTED

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 71 - 7 October 2024
 

On 9 February 2024, DFDS A/S ("DFDS”) announced the initiation of a share buyback programme to be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).

Under the programme, DFDS will repurchase own shares of up to DKK 431m during the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 December 2024. A maximum of 3,400,000 shares will be repurchased. These limits include shares purchased under the Safe Harbour rules as well as shares purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the programme under a separate agreement with DFDS outside the Safe Harbour Rules.

Transactions 30 September-4 October
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme from Monday 30 September 2024 to Friday 4 October 2024:


 Number of sharesAvg. purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement1,734,425-344,947,863
30 September 20245,000175876,000
1 October 20245,000169846,598
2 October 20245,000169846,630
3 October 20244,927167823,521
4 October 20245,000169844,643
Accumulated 30-4 September/October 2024*24,9271704,237,391
Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 4 October 202417,7191703,012,089
Accumulated under programme1,777,071198352,197,343
*Purchased under Safe Harbour rules


Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 3,437,584 treasury shares corresponding to 5.9% of DFDS’ total share capital.

Transaction details for the week are enclosed.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

