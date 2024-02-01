01.02.2024 13:31:58

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – completion of share buyback programme

Company announcement no. 07

In company announcement no. 08 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback programme was initiated on 13 February 2023 and has now been completed and fully exercised in the amount of DKK 300 million. The buybacks were completed during the period from 13 February 2023 until and including 31 January 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

Since the most recent company announcement and until the completion of the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2,746,600 297,892,849
29 January 20246,000116.38698,280
30 January 20246,000116.89701,340
31 January 20245,995117.99707,350
Total week 05 17,995   2,106,970
Total accumulated 2,764,595    299,999,819

Following the above transactions and after completion of the share buyback programme, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,961,115 treasury shares, equal to 2.46 % of the Bank’s share capital.

At the Bank’s annual general meeting on 19 March 2024, a proposal will be made to cancel the acquired shares.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations

