Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 04

Company announcement no. 06
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 04 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2,726,600 295,625,609
22 January 20243,000110.85332,550
23 January 20245,000111.25556,250
24 January 20244,000113.61454,440
25 January 20244,000114.92459,680
26 January 20244,000116.08464,320
Total week 04 20,000   2,267,240
Total accumulated 2,746,600   297,892,849

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2.931.139 treasury shares. equal to 2.43 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

