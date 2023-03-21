Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 11

Company announcement no. 16

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 11, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 210.000 26.515.970 13 March 2023 25.000 115,88 2.897.000 14 March 2023 25.000 115,45 2.886.250 15 March 2023 27.000 114,38 3.088.260 16 March 2023 30.000 109,99 3.299.700 17 March p2023 30.000 109,30 3.279.000 Total week 11 137.000 15.450.210 Total accumulated 347.000 41.966.180

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.920.286 treasury shares, equal to 2,37 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations





