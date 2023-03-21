21.03.2023 08:38:18

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 11

Company announcement no. 16

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 11, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		210.000      26.515.970  
13  March 2023 25.000 115,88 2.897.000
14  March 2023 25.000 115,45 2.886.250
15  March 2023 27.000 114,38 3.088.260
16  March 2023 30.000 109,99 3.299.700
17  March p2023 30.000 109,30 3.279.000
Total week 11 137.000   15.450.210
Total accumulated         347.000 41.966.180

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.920.286 treasury shares, equal to 2,37 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


