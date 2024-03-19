19.03.2024 08:33:40

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 11

Company announcement no. 21

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement426,000 51,472,860
11 March 202424,000121.232,909,520
12 March 202423,000121.722,799,560
13 March 202422,000123.422,715,240
14 March 202423,000123.082,830,840
15 March 202423,000124.382,860,740
Total week 11 115,000   14,115,900
Total accumulated 541,000   65,588,760

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,341,695 treasury shares. equal to 2.77 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Spar Nord Bank A-Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Spar Nord Bank A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Spar Nord Bank A-S 113,20 -9,08% Spar Nord Bank A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid: ATX fester -- DAX auf Rekordjagd -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzt seine Rekordjagd fort. Die Wall Street befindet sich im Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen