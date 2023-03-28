Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 08:30:00

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 12

Company announcement no. 18


In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 12, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement

347,000
        41,966,180
20  March 2023 30,000 107.62 3,228,600
21  March 2023 24,000 114.24 2,741,760
22  March 2023 10,000 113.65 1,136,500
23  March 2023 35,000 107.48 3,761,800
24  March p2023 30,000 104.28 3,128,400
Total week 12 129,000  13,997,060
Total accumulated      476,000            55,963,240

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3.055.432 treasury shares, equal to 2,48 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations



Attachment


