Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 12

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

  Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement  541,000    65,588,760
18 March 2024  23,000  121.94  2,804,620
19 March 2024  10,000  124.28  1,242,800
20 March 2024  30,000  113.93  3,417,900
21 March 2024  30,000  112.55  3,376,500
22 March 2024  33,000  114.56  3,780,480
Total week 12  126,000  14,622,300
Total accumulated  667,000  80,211,060

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,491,763  treasury shares. equal to 2.90 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

