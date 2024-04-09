09.04.2024 08:29:07

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 14

Company announcement no. 25
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement754.000 90.179.880
01. April 2024 
02. April 202423.000116,932.689.390
03. April 202420.000118,802.376.000
04. April 202420.000119,272.385.400
05. April 202420.000118,392.367.800
Total week 14 83.000   9.818.590
Total accumulated 837.000   99.998.470

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,685,803 treasury shares. equal to 3.06 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Spar Nord Bank A-Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Spar Nord Bank A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Spar Nord Bank A-S 122,00 0,83% Spar Nord Bank A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag ohne große Ausschläge. Die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Donnerstag ebenfalls zurück. Die asiatischen Indizes finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen