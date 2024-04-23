23.04.2024 08:32:09

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 16

Company announcement no. 27
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement916,000 109,569,370
15. April 202415,000119.501,792,500
16. April 202417,000118.112,007,870
17. April 202416,000120.951,935,200
18. April 202416,000122.251,956,000
19. April 202416,000122.371,957,920
Total week 16 80,000   9,649,490
Total accumulated 996,000   119,218,860

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,869,935 treasury shares. equal to 3.21 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

