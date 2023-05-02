Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 17

Company announcement no. 27

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 17, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 789.000 90.463.940 24 April 2023 12.000 114,28 1.371.360 25 April 2023 15.000 112,76 1.691.400 26 April 2023 17.000 111,39 1.893.630 27 April 2023 14.000 113,30 1.586.200 28 April 2023 14.000 110,00 1.540.000 Total week 17 72.000 8.082.590 Total accumulated 861.000 98.546.530

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 966,185 treasury shares, equal to 0.802.78 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

