Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 17

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 996,000 119,218,860 22. April 2024 15,000 119.50 1,792,500 23. April 2024 17,000 118.11 2,007,870 24. April 2024 16,000 120.95 1,935,200 25. April 2024 16,000 122.25 1,956,000 26. April 2024 16,000 122.37 1,957,920 Total week 17 75,000 9,268,700 Total accumulated 1,071,000 128,487,560

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,214,538 treasury shares. equal to 1.03 % of the Bank’s share capital.





