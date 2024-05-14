Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 19

Company announcement no. 34

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,139,000 136,946,770 06 May 2024 12,000 125.51 1,506,120 07 May 2024 12,000 125.54 1,506,480 08 May 2024 11,000 124.12 1,365,320 09 May 2024 - - - 10 May 2024 - - - Total week 19 35,000 4,377,920 Total accumulated 1,174,000 141,324,690

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,342,074 treasury shares. equal to 1.14 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



