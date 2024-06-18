Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 24

Company announcement no. 40

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,428,000 173,010,290 10 June 2024 17,000 123.40 2,097,800 11 June 2024 18,000 122.86 2,211,480 12 June 2024 14,000 125.37 1,755,180 13 June 2024 14,000 126.19 1,766,660 14 June 2024 15,000 123.38 1,850,700 Total week 24 78,000 9,681,820 Total accumulated 1,506,000 182,692,870

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,693,600 treasury shares. equal to 1.44 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

