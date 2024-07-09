Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 27

Company announcement no. 44

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1.599.000 195.058.560 1 July 2024 12,000 135.88 1,630,560 2 July 2024 12,000 134.99 1,619,880 3 July 2024 12,000 135.04 1,620,480 4 July 2024 10,000 136.18 1,361,800 5 July 2024 10,000 135.57 1,355,700 Total week 27 56,000 7,588,420 Total accumulated 1,655,000 202,646,980

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,735,154 treasury shares equal to 1.47 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. +45 9634 4236.



Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

