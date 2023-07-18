|
18.07.2023 08:33:29
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 28
|Company announcement no. 44
In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 28, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated from
from last announcement
|1,521,000
|167,696,740
|10 July 2023
|13,000
|106.02
|1,378,260
|11 July 2023
|13,000
|105.90
|1,376,700
|12 July 2023
|13,000
|105.99
|1,377,870
|13 July 2023
|13,000
|106.04
|1,378,520
|14 July 2023
|12,000
|105.40
|1,264,800
|Total week 28
|64,000
|6,776,150
|Total accumulated
|1,585,000
|174,472,890
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,653,821 treasury shares, equal to 1.37 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation
Attachment
