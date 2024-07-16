16.07.2024 09:27:35

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 28

Company announcement no. 45

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement1,655,000 202,646,980
8 July 2024 10,000  134.28 1,342,800
9 July 2024 10,000  133.75 1,337,500
10 July 2024 9,000  134.58 1,211,220
11 July 2024 9,000  134.99 1,214,910
12 July 2024 9,000  134.84 1,213,560
Total week 28 47,000  6,319,990
Total accumulated1,702,000 208,966,970


Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,784,678  treasury shares equal to 1.52 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.


Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment


