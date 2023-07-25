25.07.2023 08:17:32

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 29

Company announcement no. 45
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 29, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		1,585,000 174,472,890
17 jul 202312,000104.441,253,280
18 jul 202313,000104.191,354,470
19 jul 202312,000104.221,250,640
20 jul 202313,000104.171,354,210
21 jul 202314,000104.421,461,880
Total week 2964,000 6,674,480
Total accumulated1,649,000 181,147,370

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,724,786 treasury shares, equal to 1.43 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment


