Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 29

Company announcement no. 46

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,702,000 208,966,970 15 July 2024 11,000 132.52 1,457,720 16 July 2024 11,000 133.48 1,468,280 17 July 2024 11,000 132.34 1,455,740 18 July 2024 11,000 133.90 1,472,900 19 July 2024 11,000 135.58 1,491,380 Total week 29 55,000 7,346,020 Total accumulated 1,757,000 216,312,990

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,846,655 treasury shares equal to 1.57 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





