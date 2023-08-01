Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 30









In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 30, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,649,000 181,147,370 24 jul 2023 12,000 105.25 1,263,000 25 jul 2023 11,000 108.15 1,189,650 26 jul 2023 10,000 108.30 1,083,000 27 jul 2023 10,000 107.54 1,075,400 28 jul 2023 10,000 107.68 1,076,800 Total week 30 53,000 5,687,850 Total accumulated 1,702,00 186,835,220

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,783,621 treasury shares, equal to 1.48 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

