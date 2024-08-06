06.08.2024 08:36:00

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 31

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement1,811,397 223,793,183
29 July 202411,000139.391,533,290
30 July 202410,000140.771,407,700
31 July 202410,000141.011,410,100
1 August 202411,000137.851,516,350
2 August 202411,800134.231,583,914
Total week 3153,800 7,451,354
Total accumulated1,865,197  231,244,537

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,976,123 treasury shares equal to 1.68 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

