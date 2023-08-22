Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 33

Company announcement no. 51





In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 33, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,808,100 198,499,566 14 August 2023 11,000 109.98 1,209,780 15 August 2023 12,000 107.55 1,290,600 16 August 2023 12,000 106.48 1,277,760 17 August 2023 12,000 107.12 1,285,440 18 August 2023 13,000 105.80 1,375,400 Total week 33 60,000 6,438,980 Total accumulated 1,868,100 204,938,546

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,991,349 treasury shares, equal to 1.65 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation









Attachment