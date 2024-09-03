Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 35

Company announcement no. 54

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,079,197 259,535,967 26 August 2024 16,000 130.07 2,081,120 27 August 2024 16,500 130.02 2,145,330 28 August 2024 16,000 129.22 2,067,520 29 August 2024 16,000 129.80 2,076,800 30 August 2024 16,000 129.51 2,072,160 Total week 35 80,500 10,442,930 Total accumulated 2,159,697 269,978,897

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,327,697 treasury shares equal to 1.98 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





