01.10.2024 08:52:15

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 39

Company announcement no. 59
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 2,391,297   299,752, 465
23 September 202417,000127.432,166,310
24 September 202417,000128.802,189,600
25 September 202417,000127.672,170,390
26 September 202417,400128.842,241,816
27 September 202417,400128.312,232,594
Total week 39 85,800   11,000,710
Total accumulated 2,477,097   310,753,175

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,558,210 treasury shares equal to 2.17 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

