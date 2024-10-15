Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
15.10.2024 09:10:00

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 41

Company announcement no. 62
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2,560,397 321,242,073
7 October 2024 17,800  128.02  2,278,756
8 October 2024 18,000  129.24  2,326,320
9 October 2024 18,000  129.14  2,324,520
10 October 2024 18,000  130.00  2,340,000
11 October 2024 18,000  132.54  2,385,720
Total week 41 89,800   11,655,316
Total accumulated2,650,197   332,897,389

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,760,197  treasury shares equal to 2.35 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt
Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Spar Nord Bank A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Spar Nord Bank A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Spar Nord Bank A-S 138,40 1,62% Spar Nord Bank A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen erneut erholt -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verbuchte. Die US-Börsen legten am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen