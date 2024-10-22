Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 42

Company announcement no. 63
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2,650,197   332,897,389
14 October 202417,000133.482,269,160
15 October 202417,000135.012,295,170
16 October 202415,000136.072.041,050
17 October 202414,000138.431,938,020
18 October 202414,000139.021,946,280
Total week 42 77,000   10,489,680
Total accumulated 2,727,197   343,387,069

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,822,917 treasury shares equal to 2.40 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation


