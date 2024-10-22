Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 42

Company announcement no. 63

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,650,197 332,897,389 14 October 2024 17,000 133.48 2,269,160 15 October 2024 17,000 135.01 2,295,170 16 October 2024 15,000 136.07 2.041,050 17 October 2024 14,000 138.43 1,938,020 18 October 2024 14,000 139.02 1,946,280 Total week 42 77,000 10,489,680 Total accumulated 2,727,197 343,387,069

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,822,917 treasury shares equal to 2.40 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





Attachment