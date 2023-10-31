31.10.2023 08:26:47

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 43

Company announcement no. 63
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 43 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from from last announcement2,294,100 250,243,286
23 October 20237,000107.73754,110
24 October 202310,000105.331,053,300
25 October 202310,000103.241,032,400
26 October 202312,000100.991,211,880
27 October 202310,000104.091,040,900
Total week 43 49,000   5,092,590
Total accumulated 2,343,100   255,335,876

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,447,745 treasury shares, equal to 2.03 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

