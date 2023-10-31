Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 43

Company announcement no. 63

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 43 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from from last announcement 2,294,100 250,243,286 23 October 2023 7,000 107.73 754,110 24 October 2023 10,000 105.33 1,053,300 25 October 2023 10,000 103.24 1,032,400 26 October 2023 12,000 100.99 1,211,880 27 October 2023 10,000 104.09 1,040,900 Total week 43 49,000 5,092,590 Total accumulated 2,343,100 255,335,876

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,447,745 treasury shares, equal to 2.03 % of the Bank’s share capital.

