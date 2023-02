Share capital decrease by way of treasury shares cancellation

Download the Press Release (pdf - 139 KB) Paris, February 8, 2023 – On February 7, 2023, the Board of Directors, under the conditions set forth at the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of May 25, 2022, decided to decrease the share capital of TotalEnergies SE by way of cancellation of 128,869,261 treasury shares representing 4,92% of the share capital. These shares were repurchased from February 11 to December 15, 2022.