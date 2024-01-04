4 January 2024

Announcement no. 357

Rovsing announces a share emission to strengthen the capital structure of the Company

Following the announcement on 30 December 2023, Rovsing has taken the next steps to strengthen the capital structure of the Company. Rovsing has a record high level of order backlog and a strong customer base. Rovsing aims to actively invest into profitable growth options as an industrial player and partner as well as further developing the Company’s leading-edge systems architecture and capabilities.

The Board of Directors has decided to actively strengthen the capital structure of the Company with a share emission to drive future profitable growth in a dynamic and growing space industry. The share emission aims to raise a maximum of DKK 3.0 million in a new share emission equal to 85.714 shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 each according to the authorization in the Company articles of association §5.1. Below are the conditions of the emission:

The price for each share will be a fixed price of DKK 35,0 per share (An average of the Closing price on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen the 2, 3, and 4 January 2024 minus 10,0% liquidity discount).





Of the maximum DKK 3.0 million in new share capital DKK 2.0 million is guaranteed.





The subscription period will take place from the 4 January until Tuesday 9 January 2024 at 12:00.





Subscription of shares is for both existing shareholders and other interested parties.





The shareholder must indicate the number of shares and subscription amount in the subscription form, and the subscription amount must be in the Company's account no later than Tuesday 9 January 2024 at 12:00





The minimum subscription number of shares are 500 equal to DKK 17.500 with a share price of DKK 35,0.





Should there be oversubscription, then the allocation will be done pro rata. The Company will announce the result of the share emission on Tuesday 9 January 2024.





Subscription list is attached to this announcement.





Further information & interested investors please contact:

Rovsing A/S, Sigurd Hundrup, CFO

Email: shu@rovsing.dk Tel. +45 53 39 18 92

Attachments