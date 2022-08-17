Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 15:08:54

Share Incentive Plan Purchase - Director/PDMR Shareholding

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ)
Share Incentive Plan Purchase - Director/PDMR Shareholding

17-Aug-2022 / 14:08 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

 

Share Incentive Plan Purchase

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, received notification on 17 August 2022 from Cytec Solutions Corporate Trustees Limited (the "SIP Trustee") in relation to the purchase of 44,298 ordinary shares of 15 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for the benefit of participants of the OTAQ Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP"), including those Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company ("PDMR") outlined below in accordance with the rules of the SIP (the "SIP Award").

 

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which each participating employee will acquire Ordinary Shares at the prevailing market price per share using contributions deducted from pre-tax salary in each calendar month ("Partnership Shares"), with each participating employee being awarded one Ordinary Share for each Partnership Share ("Matching Shares").

 

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMR at a price of 7 pence per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares purchased by the SIP Trustee for the PDMR, are set out in the table below.

 

Name

Title

Number of Partnership Shares

Number of Matching Shares

Phil Newby

Chief Executive Officer

2,144

2,144

 

Contacts:

 

OTAQ PLC

Via Walbrook

Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman

 

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer

Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser)

020 3903 7715

David Poutney / James Serjeant

Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook

 

 

 

Walbrook PR Ltd

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com

Tom Cooper / Nick Rome

 0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236

 

About OTAQ

 

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.
 

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Phil Newby

 

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

Chief Executive Officer and PDMR

 

 

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

OTAQ plc

b)

 

LEI

 

213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary shares of 15 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137

 

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Purchase of Partnership and award of Matching Shares under the OTAQ SIP.

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

7p & nil

2,144 & 2,144

 

 

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Aggregated volume (s)

7p

4,288

 

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

17 August 2022

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 
ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: OTAQ
LEI Code: 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52
Sequence No.: 182087
EQS News ID: 1422695

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1422695&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hertsford Capital PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten